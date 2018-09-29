Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-09-18


LONDON, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 september:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.42% to $2051.50, copper price down by 0.75% to $6225.00, lead price down by 1.24% to $1990.00, nickel price down by 1.93% to $12730.00, tin price up by 0.26% to $19000.00, zinc price up by 0.53% to $2539.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $62500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




