Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Kuwait meet in New York

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Foreign ministers of Armenia and Kuwait, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, met on September 27 in New York in the sidelines of the 73th session of the UN General Assembly.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Ministers noted that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Kuwait, which is a good opportunity to sum up the past and to outline the steps for maximally productively utilizing the existing potential for the development of relations. In this context, the Foreign Ministers highlighted the regular consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The interlocutors discussed in detail the bilateral agenda and a broad scope of issues referring to partnership on multilateral platforms, highlighted the activation of political dialogue, as well as the expansion of cooperation in tourism, culture, science, and innovation.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Kuwait highly assessed the role of the Armenian community in Kuwait as a link between the two friendly countries.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah discussed a number of international and regional issues. Minister Mnatsakanyan presented to his counterpart the efforts aimed at the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan