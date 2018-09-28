Armenian FM meets with ICRC Chairman Peter Maurer

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Chairman of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer on September 27 in New York.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Armenian FM noted that Armenia greatly highlights the humanitarian mission of the ICRC and its regular activities in Armenia and Artsakh, expressing satisfaction with the implementation of projects aimed at supporting the residents of bordering communities.

During the meeting Zohrab Mnatsakanyan emphasized that Armenia is committed to the international humanitarian principles and highlights the cooperation with the ICRC for their practical implementation.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues of bilateral interest, expressing readiness to continue the cooperation.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan