Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 September

Armenia ranks 29th in Fraser University Economic Freedom Index, Azerbaijan-106th


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Fraser University of Canada has published the Economic Freedom Index, where Armenia has ranked 29th, and Azerbaijan – 106th.

ARMENPRESS reports the University has done a research on economic freedom among over 100 countries.

Turkey has ranked 86th, Russia – 87th, Iran 130th.

Thus, Armenia is the freest country for economic activities in the region.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration