Armenia ranks 29th in Fraser University Economic Freedom Index, Azerbaijan-106th

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Fraser University of Canada has published the Economic Freedom Index, where Armenia has ranked 29th, and Azerbaijan – 106th.

ARMENPRESS reports the University has done a research on economic freedom among over 100 countries.

Turkey has ranked 86th, Russia – 87th, Iran 130th.

Thus, Armenia is the freest country for economic activities in the region.

