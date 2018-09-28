Armenia ranks 29th in Fraser University Economic Freedom Index, Azerbaijan-106th
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Fraser University of Canada has published the Economic Freedom Index, where Armenia has ranked 29th, and Azerbaijan – 106th.
ARMENPRESS reports the University has done a research on economic freedom among over 100 countries.
Turkey has ranked 86th, Russia – 87th, Iran 130th.
Thus, Armenia is the freest country for economic activities in the region.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
