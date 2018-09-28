Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 September

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-09-18


YEREVAN, 28 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.46 drams to 482.71 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.92 drams to 559.65 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.33 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.36 drams to 629.79 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 119.68 drams to 18396.8 drams. Silver price down by 0.64 drams to 223.79 drams. Platinum price down by 174.05 drams to 12601.82 drams.




