1st century B.C. artifact goes missing in Artsakh’s Tigranakert museum

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. A Parthian silver coin dating back to the 1st century B.C. which was on display at the Tigranakert museum in Artsakh has disappeared. The museum is located in the premises of the Tigranakert State Historic-Cultural Reserve.

Tigranakert of Artsakh is a ruined Armenian city dating back to the Hellenistic period. Archaeological excavations have been underway at the site for many years.

Hamlet Petrosyan, expedition leader of the Tigranakert excavations, told ARMENPRESS that this is the first time in the history of the museum when an artifact goes missing. “No [able-minded] person would do something like this. This is certainly a very unpleasant incident, but we hope that it will be revealed,” he said. Petrosyan said law enforcement agencies are already looking into the case.

He said that the missing coin was discovered during 2010 excavations of Tigranakert’s ancient tomb field.

“The coin was kept under a very heavy glass cover and someone succeeded in lifting it and taking it,” he said.

An investigation is underway.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan