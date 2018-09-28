Artsakh’s president attends inauguration of newly renovated school in local village
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan today visited the village of Azokh in the Hadrut region to attend the inauguration of a newly-renovated school.
Speaking at the event, the president said that improvement of technical conditions of educational facilities and the increase of quality of education has always been and will continue being under the spotlight of the government.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
