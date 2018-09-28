Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 September

Artsakh’s president attends inauguration of newly renovated school in local village


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan today visited the village of Azokh in the Hadrut region to attend the inauguration of a newly-renovated school.

Speaking at the event, the president said that improvement of technical conditions of educational facilities and the increase of quality of education has always been and will continue being under the spotlight of the government.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration