Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 September

Armenian FM, OSCE Secretary General hold meeting in New York City


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has met with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger in New York City, USA.

A number of agenda issues concerning various directions of the OSCE’s activities were discussed, the foreign ministry said.

Mnatsakanyan and Greminger addressed partnership within the “Cooperation With Armenia” Program.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration