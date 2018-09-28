Armenian FM, OSCE Secretary General hold meeting in New York City

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has met with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger in New York City, USA.

A number of agenda issues concerning various directions of the OSCE’s activities were discussed, the foreign ministry said.

Mnatsakanyan and Greminger addressed partnership within the “Cooperation With Armenia” Program.

