Foreign ministers of Armenia and Algeria discuss cooperation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has held a meeting with Algeria’s foreign minister Abdelkader Messahel in New York City within the framework of the 73rd UN General Assembly.

The sides exchanged ideas over several issues of the bilateral agenda, the foreign ministry said.

They stressed the commitment for initiating practical steps for strengthening cooperation in various fields and addressed prospects of development of partnership in international organizations.

The FMs also discussed the upcoming La Francophonie summit due in Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan