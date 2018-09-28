Kremlin details brief conversation between Putin and Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has commented on the brief conversation that took place between Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Dushanbe.

Peskov said that Putin did not discuss prospects of his visit to Armenia with Pashinyan. “They’ve talked about other topics, current [topics],” Peskov said, according to RIA Novosti.

