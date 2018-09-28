Pashinyan says will reveal details from Aliyev conversation after returning to Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says he will disclose details of a brief conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev after returning to Armenia.

“A conversation took place between me and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe. I will tell the details after returning to Yerevan,” Pashinyan said on Facebook.

Before the CIS summit kicked off in the Tajik capital, the CIS leaders posed for a group photo, after which the Armenian PM and the Azerbaijan president were seen walking together and exchanging a few words.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan