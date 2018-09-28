French multinational retailer Carrefour to open second hypermarket in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. French multinational retailer Carrefour will open its second hypermarket in Yerevan within the framework of the upcoming La Francophonie summit in the Armenian capital, Ambassador of France Jonathan Lacote said at a news conference today.

The ambassador expressed hope for increased French investments in Armenia. “Not only do French investors bring investments with them, but also skills, ethics, social responsibility. We hope that as result of the 2018 political and diplomatic realities in Armenia the investments will increase,” he said.

The La Francophonie summit will also feature a business forum, with a number of French organizations expected to arrive.

The second Carrefour hypermarket in Yerevan will be located on Tigran Mets Avenue near the Zoravar Andranik subway station.

The first hypermarket of the French retailer was opened in Yerevan in 2015.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan