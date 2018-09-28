Armenian real estate tycoon Samvel Karapetyan’s Tashir Group included in Forbes Russia top list

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Russia-based Armenian real estate tycoon Samvel Karapetyan’s Tashir Group of Companies has been included in Forbes Russia’s 200 Largest Private Companies of Russia list.

Forbes lists Tashir Group of Companies 48th in the 200 list. According to Forbes Russia, Tashir Group of Companies maintains a staff of 45000 people in Russia and it made 164,000,000,000 rubles (roughly 2,5 billion dollars) in 2017.

The top three are Lukoil, X5 Retail Group and Surgutneftegaz.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan