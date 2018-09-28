Pashinyan and Aliyev have brief conversation in Dushanbe
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had a brief conversation in Dushanbe.
Before the CIS summit kicked off in the Tajik capital, the CIS leaders posed for a group photo, after which the Armenian PM and the Azerbaijan president were seen walking together and exchanging a few words.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:41 Pashinyan and Aliyev have brief conversation in Dushanbe
- 12:34 Turkmenistan assumes CIS chairmanship
- 12:05 Armenian and Greek FMs hold meeting at UNGA
- 11:56 Speaker of Parliament inaugurates BRAIN 2018 int’l neurology conference in Yerevan
- 11:55 Armenian and UAE foreign ministers praise tourism cooperation achievements
- 11:51 Armenian, Kazakh FMs discuss bilateral, multilateral cooperation
- 11:35 Armenian and Uruguayan foreign ministers discuss expanding cooperation
- 11:24 Mnatsakanyan and Jagland praise Armenia-Council of Europe productive cooperation
- 11:10 U.S. regulator seeks to remove Elon Musk from Tesla
- 10:23 Armenian, Estonian FMs meet in New York
- 10:15 Two dead after jet runs off South Carolina runway
- 10:13 Miss Baghdad 2015 shot dead in Iraqi capital
- 10:02 Yerevan to have Francophonie Village during upcoming summit
- 09:55 Armenian PM takes part in CIS summit in Tajikistan
- 09:30 European Stocks - 27-09-18
- 09:28 US stocks up - 27-09-18
- 09:25 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-09-18
- 09:22 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 27-09-18
- 09:20 Oil Prices - 27-09-18
- 09.27-21:29 Armenian FM meets with representatives of American Jewish Committee
- 09.27-20:54 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs agree to meet once again before the end of year
- 09.27-20:50 PM Pashinyan meets with President of Tajikistan
- 09.27-20:35 An Armenian family faces deportation from Netherlands
- 09.27-20:19 Armenia’s men chess team defeats Greeks
- 09.27-20:10 President of Artsakh receives delegation of European Parliament
- 09.27-18:53 Nikol Pashinyan meets with President of Tajikistan
- 09.27-18:47 Artsakh’s FM receives delegation from Poland
- 09.27-17:56 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-09-18
- 09.27-17:53 Asian Stocks - 27-09-18
- 09.27-17:28 Speaker Babloyan receives delegation of Armenian Missionary Association of America
- 09.27-16:49 Pashinyan arrives in Tajikistan for CIS summit
- 09.27-16:39 Armenian PM takes commercial flight from New York to Paris
- 09.27-16:27 New rear commander appointed in Armenian military
- 09.27-15:53 Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Veolia executive
- 09.27-15:30 President of Artsakh holds meeting with Polish county delegation
09:30, 09.21.2018
Viewed 2341 times Armenia celebrates 27th anniversary of Independence
21:45, 09.21.2018
Viewed 1716 times Prime Minister of Canada to travel to Armenia to attend the XVII Francophonie Summit
18:21, 09.26.2018
Viewed 1685 times PM Pashinyan participates in reception on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump
10:00, 09.21.2018
Viewed 1674 times ‘I look forward to working with the people and government of Armenia’, US Secretary of State congratulates 27th anniversary of Armenian Independence
11:05, 09.21.2018
Viewed 1538 times Tbilisi TV Tower illuminated in Armenian flag colors as homage to Independence Day