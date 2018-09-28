Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 September

Pashinyan and Aliyev have brief conversation in Dushanbe


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had a brief conversation in Dushanbe.

Before the CIS summit kicked off in the Tajik capital, the CIS leaders posed for a group photo, after which the Armenian PM and the Azerbaijan president were seen walking together and exchanging a few words.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




