Turkmenistan assumes CIS chairmanship

DUSHANBE, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Turkmenistan has assumed the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) chairmanship from Tajikistan. The decision was made today at the ongoing CIS summit in Dushanbe, attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Speaking at the expanded format meeting, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev said that the narrow format session focused on the results of cooperation of 2018 and the main direction for future development of partnership within the organization.

“The preparation works for a joint celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War victory in 2020 was highlighted,” he said.

The Council adopted a statement on the 70th anniversary of the universal declaration of human rights protection, approved the CIS Cultural Capital to be held in Tajikistan in 2021, and to declare 2021 the year of architecture and urban development in the CIS.

The 2019-2023 joint intergovernmental program of combating crime was approved and an IT field anti-crime agreement was signed between the CIS states. Amendments were made in the charter of defense ministerial council of the CIS states and the charter of the CIS anti-terrorist center. A number of multilateral cooperation documents in the humanitarian, law enforcement and military fields were signed.

The next CIS summit will take place October 11, 2019 in Ashkhabad, Turkmenistan.

