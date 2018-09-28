Speaker of Parliament inaugurates BRAIN 2018 int’l neurology conference in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan, a pediatric surgeon by profession, has inaugurated BRAIN 2018, an international neurology and neurosurgery conference which was opened today in Yerevan’s Radisson Blue hotel.

Specialists from USA, Russia, Canada, Germany and Switzerland have arrived for the event.

In his opening remarks, the Speaker said that Armenia is attaching great importance to upcoming reforms in post-graduate medical studies and higher medical education fields.

“Thank you for giving me the honor of delivering opening remarks at the conference,” the Speaker told the organizers. “I am sure that this is due to the fact that I co-authored the bills and legislative amendments which are aimed at ensuring the continuous specialized development of doctors in Armenia.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan