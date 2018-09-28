Armenian and UAE foreign ministers praise tourism cooperation achievements

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. A meeting between Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and United Arab Emirates foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan took place September 27 in New York City within the framework of the UN General Assembly, the foreign ministry said.

A broad range of issues concerning the bilateral and multilateral agenda was discussed and the need for future actions for deepening the mutually beneficial cooperation was outlined.

The Armenian and UAE foreign ministers were pleased to note the achievements in the tourism sector.

The ministers emphasized that the small-sized but active Armenian community of the UAE has its contribution in the warm friendly relations between the two countries.

The Armenian FM presented the preparation work for the upcoming Yerevan La Francophonie summit, as well as the priorities of the Armenian chairmanship in the organization.

The sides also exchanged ideas over pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.

Speaking about the settlement process of the NK conflict, the Armenian FM reiterated commitment to the exclusively peaceful solution of the conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. In this context the Armenian FM also noted that attempts to shifts the discussions over the conflict into other platforms damage the efforts of the international community for establishing stability and peace in the region.

