Armenian, Kazakh FMs discuss bilateral, multilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Kazakhstan’s foreign minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov held a meeting September 27 in New York, the foreign ministry said.

The ministers discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation and outlined joint actions for deepening the mutually beneficial cooperation even more.

The Armenian FM attached importance to initiating bilateral cooperation projects in the IT sector, given Armenia’s achievements and progress in the field, which in turn is a priority development direction for the government.

The FMs exchanged ideas over a number of pressing regional and international issues.

Speaking about Armenia’s stance and priorities over the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh (NK) conflict, Mnatsakanyan emphasized the need for creating a favorable atmosphere contributing to peace for advancing the negotiations process.

