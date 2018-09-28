Armenian and Uruguayan foreign ministers discuss expanding cooperation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Uruguay’s foreign minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa held a meeting September 27 in New York City.

During the meeting the FMs discussed issues of expanding the existing close cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats, the foreign ministry said. Both sides stressed the importance of holding consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Mnatsakanyan noted that despite the geographic distance between Armenia and Uruguay the countries are united by firm friendship and commitment for universal values. The FMs emphasized the active involvement of the Armenian community in different fields of Uruguay’s life and its bridging role in strengthening friendship between the two states and peoples.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Rodolfo Nin Novoa exchanged ideas over regional issues and efforts for solving them.

The Armenian FM presented the stance and priorities of the Armenian side in the peaceful settlement process of the NK conflict, stressing the need for creating a favorable atmosphere contributing to peace for advancing the negotiations process.

