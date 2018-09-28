Armenian, Estonian FMs meet in New York

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has met with Estonian counterpart Sven Mikser on September 27 in New York City, the foreign ministry said.

During the meeting the sides addressed the Armenia-EU partnership, highlighting CEPA in terms of prospects of cooperation with the EU, as well as bilateral format cooperation with member countries.

The FMs discussed the upcoming La Francophonie summit, due in Yerevan.

Mnatsakanyan presented the priorities of Armenia’s chairmanship at the organization, pointing out innovation and digital agenda. In this context the ministers were pleased to note the productive bilateral cooperation in the IT sector. They also stressed the activation of bilateral cultural ties.

