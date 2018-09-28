Two dead after jet runs off South Carolina runway

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Authorities in South Carolina, USA, said two people were killed Thursday when a midsize passenger jet ran off the runway and split in two, Fox News reports.

Local airport officials told Fox Carolina that the plane landed but could not come to a stop on the runway.

Four people -- two pilots and two passengers -- were aboard. The victims were not identified.

The crashed plane is a Dassault-Breguet Falcon 50.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan