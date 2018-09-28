Miss Baghdad 2015 shot dead in Iraqi capital

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Miss Baghdad 2015 Tara Fares has been shot dead in the Iraqi capital on Thursday, the country’s interior ministry said.

Fares, 22, was shot three times.

According to local media Fares, who was engaged in modeling, used to live between Turkey and Iraq and had recently lived in the UAE.

According to the interior ministry, police are currently questioning a person who was accompanying Fares at the time of the attack.

No other details were immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan