Armenian PM takes part in CIS summit in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The CIS summit has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Besides Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, presidents of Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kasakhstan, Moldova, Azerbaijan and the vice-prime minister of Turkmenistan are participating in the summit.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow has skipped the event due to disagreements with Tajikistan. Tajikistan has recently barred Turkmen cargo vehicles carrying goods from Iran from entering the country. Moreover, today’s sitting is expected to convey the CIS 2019 chairmanship to Turkmenistan.

The leaders of the CIS countries have arrived at the Dushanbe governmental headquarters where a narrow-format meeting is currently underway.

