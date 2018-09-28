LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-09-18
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 September:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2081.00, copper price stood at $6272.00, lead price stood at $2015.00, nickel price stood at $12980.00, tin price stood at $18950.00, zinc price stood at $2525.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $62500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 09:30 European Stocks - 27-09-18
- 09:28 US stocks up - 27-09-18
- 09:25 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-09-18
- 09:22 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 27-09-18
- 09:20 Oil Prices - 27-09-18
- 09.27-21:29 Armenian FM meets with representatives of American Jewish Committee
- 09.27-20:54 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs agree to meet once again before the end of year
- 09.27-20:50 PM Pashinyan meets with President of Tajikistan
- 09.27-20:35 An Armenian family faces deportation from Netherlands
- 09.27-20:19 Armenia’s men chess team defeats Greeks
- 09.27-20:10 President of Artsakh receives delegation of European Parliament
- 09.27-18:53 Nikol Pashinyan meets with President of Tajikistan
- 09.27-18:47 Artsakh’s FM receives delegation from Poland
- 09.27-17:56 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-09-18
- 09.27-17:53 Asian Stocks - 27-09-18
- 09.27-17:28 Speaker Babloyan receives delegation of Armenian Missionary Association of America
- 09.27-16:49 Pashinyan arrives in Tajikistan for CIS summit
- 09.27-16:39 Armenian PM takes commercial flight from New York to Paris
- 09.27-16:27 New rear commander appointed in Armenian military
- 09.27-15:53 Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Veolia executive
- 09.27-15:30 President of Artsakh holds meeting with Polish county delegation
- 09.27-15:28 Speaker of Parliament to depart on working visit to Artsakh
- 09.27-15:04 Armenia-Russia joint air defense forces commence drills
- 09.27-14:56 Judge, intelligence chief and law enforcement head questioned amid wiretapping probe
- 09.27-14:48 WikiLeaks names new editor-in-chief
- 09.27-14:23 WTO downgrades outlook for global trade as risks accumulate
- 09.27-13:33 Authorities scrutinize Kocharyan’s assets
- 09.27-13:32 Artsakh’s Berdzor and France’s Alfortville to carry out cultural projects
- 09.27-13:27 Three Armenian men busted by Warsaw airport security for smuggling drugs in underwear – Radio Poland
- 09.27-13:11 Killed soldier posthumously awarded for valor by President of Artsakh
- 09.27-13:06 Republicans to convene executive body session
- 09.27-13:02 Armenian intelligence discloses details over Turkish underage border trespasser
- 09.27-12:29 Watch junior Gunners’ fan’s reaction after interviewing Mkhitaryan
- 09.27-12:07 Putin arrives in Azerbaijan on brief visit
- 09.27-11:59 President Sarkissian congratulates Turkmen counterpart on national day
09:30, 09.21.2018
Viewed 2310 times Armenia celebrates 27th anniversary of Independence
21:45, 09.21.2018
Viewed 1687 times Prime Minister of Canada to travel to Armenia to attend the XVII Francophonie Summit
10:00, 09.21.2018
Viewed 1643 times ‘I look forward to working with the people and government of Armenia’, US Secretary of State congratulates 27th anniversary of Armenian Independence
18:21, 09.26.2018
Viewed 1636 times PM Pashinyan participates in reception on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump
11:05, 09.21.2018
Viewed 1509 times Tbilisi TV Tower illuminated in Armenian flag colors as homage to Independence Day