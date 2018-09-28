LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-09-18

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2081.00, copper price stood at $6272.00, lead price stood at $2015.00, nickel price stood at $12980.00, tin price stood at $18950.00, zinc price stood at $2525.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $62500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.