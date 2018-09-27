Armenian FM meets with representatives of American Jewish Committee

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with the representatives of American Jewish Committee.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the interlocutors exchanged ideas on Armenian-Israeli relations, stressing the existing potential for that. They talked about the cooperation and the prospects to deepen that cooperation between the Armenian and Jewish communities in the USA. A number of international issues were also discussed.

The Armenian FM presented to the representatives of American Jewish Committee the democratic developments in Armenia. He also referred to Armenia’s permanent initiatives aimed at progressing the global agenda for preventing genocides and crimes against humanity.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan