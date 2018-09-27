PM Pashinyan meets with President of Tajikistan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Tajikistan on a working visit and has met with the President of the country Emomali Rahmon.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, greeting the Armenian PM in Dushanbe, the President of Tajikistan noted that this is their first meeting and wished him success. Emomali Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral political relations and emphasized the importance of expanding trade and economic relations.

The Armenian PM thanked for the warm reception, underlining that the Armenian Government is interested in developing and expanding multidimensional cooperation between the two countries. Pashinyan highlighted the development of concrete economic programs and their implementation. According to the PM, Armenia highlights cooperation on both bilateral and multilateral formats, including in the sidelines of integration unions.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed issues referring to the expansion of relations in various spheres, spoke about future cooperation in the sidelines of integration unions.

In the evening the PM participated in the non-formal luncheon in honor of the Heads of State of the CIS member states.

Pashinyan will participate in the regular session of the Council of the Heads of State of the CIS member states on September 28.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan