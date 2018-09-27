Armenia’s men chess team defeats Greeks

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Men’s chess team of Armenia continues victories in the 43rd Olympiad.

ARMENPRESS reports in the 4th round of the chess Olympiad the Armenian team competed against Greeks. Armenia’s team leader Levon Aronian won in black pieces. Gabriel Sargsyan and Hrant Melkumyan ended in a draw. Hayk Martirosyan also won in a game that lasted over 5 hours. Armenia-Greece ended 3-1.

In the 1st round Armenia had won Japan 3.5-0.5, in the 2nd round Armenia won Kazakhstan 2.5-1.5, and in the 3rd round won Turkey 2.5-1.5.

