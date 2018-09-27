Nikol Pashinyan meets with President of Tajikistan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Tajikistan on a working visit. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan had a meeting with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon at the Presidential Residence.

On September 28 Pashinyan will participate in the session of the Council of Heads of CIS Member States.

