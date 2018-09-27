Artsakh’s FM receives delegation from Poland

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian received on September 27 the delegation from the Wolomin County of the Republic of Poland, which had arrived in Artsakh on a cognitive visit. The delegation was led by Head of the Wolomin County Kazimierz Rakovski.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Artsakh, Masis Mayilian welcomed the delegation members, expressing hope that the visit to Artsakh would give an opportunity to get comprehensive information on the situation in the Republic and would serve as a basis for the establishment of bilateral cooperation. In this context, the interlocutors exchanged views on the prospective directions of collaboration in the local self-government sphere.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister briefed on the priorities of the Republic’s foreign policy, noting the achievements in the processes of state building, international recognition of Artsakh, and decentralized cooperation.

Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Poland Edgar Ghazaryan also participated in the meeting.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan