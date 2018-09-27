Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-09-18

YEREVAN, 27 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 September, USD exchange rate is up by 0.59 drams to 482.25 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 2.01 drams to 564.57 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.01 drams to 7.33 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.67 drams to 633.15 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 95.82 drams to 18516.48 drams. Silver price is up by 3.14 drams to 224.43 drams. Platinum price is down by 30.83 drams to 12775.87 drams.