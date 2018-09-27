Asian Stocks - 27-09-18

TOKYO, 27 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 27 September:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.99% to 23796.74 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 1.18% to 1800.11 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.54% to 2791.78 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.36% to 27715.67 points.