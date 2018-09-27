Speaker Babloyan receives delegation of Armenian Missionary Association of America

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan received the delegation of the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) headed by the Executive Director of the organization Zaven Khanjian. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, greeting the guests, Ara Babloyan congratulated them on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the AMAA and highlighted their activities in the Motherland since the earthquake of 1988.

Referring to domestic political developments, the Speaker emphasized that irrespective of the changes going on in Armenia, and the different positions of political forces on a number of issues, all the forces are united when it comes to national interests.

Thanking for the reception, Zaven Khanjian noted that they are ready to continue supporting Armenia. The guests highlighted the contribution of Diaspora-Armenians in the economic development of Armenia.

The interlocutors were satisfied to record that power change in Armenia took place without major shocks. In this context the parliament Speaker said, “For me ensuring the security of the country, further deepening of democracy, economic development and people’s welfare are priorities”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan