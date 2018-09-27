Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 September

Armenian PM takes commercial flight from New York to Paris


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took a commercial flight to reach Paris from New York.

The PM posted a photo on his Facebook page showing him on board the aircraft. “We are flying from New York to Paris,” he said.

According to unconfirmed reports the PM had economy-class seats.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration