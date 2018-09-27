Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 September

Pashinyan arrives in Tajikistan for CIS summit


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Dushanbe, the capital city of Tajikistan, to participate in the CIS summit.

The PM posted a photo on his Facebook account, saying: “We reached Dushanbe to participate at the CIS country leaders’ summit”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




