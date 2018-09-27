President of Artsakh holds meeting with Polish county delegation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the Polish Wolomin County led by head of the county administration Kazimierz Rakowski on September 27, Sahakyan’s office said.



Issues related to the cooperation between the Wolomin County and administrative units of Artsakh were on the agenda of the meeting.



President Sahakyan underlined that Artsakh was interested in establishing and developing relations with Poland and its entities considering it demanded and promising.



Artsakh Republic State Minister Grigory Martirosyan, foreign minister Masis Mayilyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan, leader of the Armenian Community of the Wolomin County Ashot Arakelyan and other officials participated in the meeting.