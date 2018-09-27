Speaker of Parliament to depart on working visit to Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan will depart to Artsakh on a working visit Friday.

During the one-day visit to Stepanakert city, Speaker Babloyan will have meetings with President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and Speaker of Parliament Ashot Ghulyan, Babloyan’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan