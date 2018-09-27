Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 September

Armenia-Russia joint air defense forces commence drills


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Multilevel complex military exercises led by the commanders of the Armenian air defense forces and the joint Armenia-Russia air defense forces have commenced September 27 with the purpose of perfecting and inspecting the capabilities and skills of the Armenian air defense forces, the defense ministry said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




