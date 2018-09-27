Judge, intelligence chief and law enforcement head questioned amid wiretapping probe

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Amid the ongoing investigation into the wiretapping of a phone conversation between National Security Service director Arthur Vanetsyan and Special Investigative Service director Sasun Khachatryan, Yerevan court of general jurisdiction judge Vache Margaryan (pictured above) has been questioned, Investigative Committee spokesperson Sona Truzyan told ARMENPRESS.

She said that as required by law the prosecution had requested the Supreme Judicial Council to give consent for questioning the judge, which it did.

“The judge has been questioned amid the named criminal case. Special Investigative Service director Sasun Khachatryan and National Security Service director Arthur Vanetsyan have also been questioned within the same case,” she said.

Another criminal case has been filed in the prosecution on abuse of power.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan