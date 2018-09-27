WikiLeaks names new editor-in-chief

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. WikiLeaks on Wednesday named one-time spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson as its new editor-in-chief.

The organization was founded and has been led for more than a decade by Julian Assange, who has been isolated for years at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London.

WikiLeaks tweeted that Assange will stay on as the group’s “publisher.” Assange had his communications cut in March by Ecuador’s new president, and Wednesday’s statement said he remained “incommunicado.”

WikiLeaks is an international non-profit organisation that publishes secret information, news leaks, and classified media provided by anonymous sources.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan