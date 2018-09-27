Authorities scrutinize Kocharyan’s assets

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia is probing the estate of Robert Kocharyan, a former President of Armenia who ruled the country from 1998 to 2008.

NSS director Arthur Vanetsyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting that the probe is underway and that details will be disclosed soon.

No other details were available at the moment.

Kocharyan has faced corruption-related allegations but has denied any wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan