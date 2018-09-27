Artsakh’s Berdzor and France’s Alfortville to carry out cultural projects

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. French lawmaker Luc Carvounas and Mayor of the commune of Alfortville Michel Gerchinovitz visited on September 27 the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan.

The delegation of the French politicians included Alfortville City Hall officials and members of the ARF France office.

“The entire history of Armenia is here. I remember how three years ago we visited Tsitsernakaberd [memorial] with [then] President of France Francois Hollande. We, Frenchmen, consider it our mission to establish dialogue and implement joint projects with Armenia, and now also Artsakh,” MP Luc Carvounas, who himself once served as Mayor of Alfortville, said.

He said that he visited Artsakh two days ago and saw that the country’s President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of parliament and the Mayor of Berdzor have great expectations in terms of cooperation.

On September 25, Alfortville and Berdzor signed a declaration of friendship.

Carvounas says that the declaration is a political process. “When Azerbaijan is exerting pressure on Alfortville through law enforcement that’s also a political process. Despite these pressures, there are politicians in France who stand with Armenia and Artsakh, and we hope to carry out cultural cooperation with Berdzor, convey our experience in terms of community administration and realize long-term projects,” he said.

Carvounas said that yesterday he held a meeting with the French Ambassador to Armenia. The MP and the ambassador have discussed the meetings in Artsakh and noted that diplomatic agreements have been reached between the two countries. “We have spoken about the revolution which took place in Armenia, the upcoming La Francophonie summit. Realities are changing in Armenia and I hope that France, as a member of the [OSCE] Minsk Group, can reach success in the issue of Artsakh’s recognition,” the French lawmaker said.

Mayor of the commune of Alfortville Michel Gerchinovitz said he is happy and pleased with the declaration of friendship between his town and Berdzor of Artsakh. “We have been subjected to pressures from Azerbaijan, but we didn’t give in, we resisted and we signed this agreement,” he said.

Speaking about his visit to Artsakh, the mayor said that he met people who are courageous and are willing to fight for their hope and future.

The agreement which was signed two days ago was initialed back in 2017.

Photos by Tatev Duryan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan