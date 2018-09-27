Three Armenian men busted by Warsaw airport security for smuggling drugs in underwear – Radio Poland

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Three Armenian men have been busted by Chopin airport security in Warsaw while attempting to smuggle drugs on board a plane, according to Polish news media.

According to Radio Poland, the men, aged 23, 35 and 44, were travelling from Barcelona to Yerevan.

Border guards noticed suspicious behavior and searched the men as they approached passport control. One of the men was found with 200-300 grams of cocaine. After the other men were searched, a total of four packets were found in their underwear. Tests showed the packets contained high-quality cocaine.

Three Armenian men face up to 15 years imprisonment, according to Radio Poland.

No other details were available at the moment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan