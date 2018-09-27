Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 September

Republicans to convene executive body session


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) will convene an Executive Body session tonight at 19:00.

According to HHK official Ruben Tadevosyan, the session will be chaired by HHK President Serzh Sargsyan, the former President of Armenia.

The HHK did not specify the agenda of the upcoming session.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration