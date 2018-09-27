Republicans to convene executive body session

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) will convene an Executive Body session tonight at 19:00.

According to HHK official Ruben Tadevosyan, the session will be chaired by HHK President Serzh Sargsyan, the former President of Armenia.

The HHK did not specify the agenda of the upcoming session.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan