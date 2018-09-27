Watch junior Gunners’ fan’s reaction after interviewing Mkhitaryan
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian football star Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the midfielder of London’s Arsenal, has been interviewed by a junior Gunners fan.
Open the video to see the reaction of the kid after interviewing his favorite football player.
When you're one of our @JuniorGunners, but you just got to interview @HenrikhMkh— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 26, 2018
