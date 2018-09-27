Putin arrives in Azerbaijan on brief visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived to Azerbaijan on a brief visit, TASS reports.

Putin is expected to meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

After the bilateral meeting, Putin and Aliyev will deliver remarks at the plenary session of the 9th Russian-Azerbaijani inter-regional conference, and later will attend the finals of the 32nd world judo championship.

After the events in Baku, Putin will depart for Tajikistan for the two-day meeting of CIS heads of state.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan