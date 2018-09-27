Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 September

President Sarkissian congratulates Turkmen counterpart on national day


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on the country’s National Day.

In a cable the Armenian President wished peace and prosperity to the good people of Turkmenistan, Sarkissian’s office said.

