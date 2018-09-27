Armenian PM sends Independence Day greetings to Turkmenistan’s president
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on Independence Day, the PM’s office said.
“Dear Mr. President, I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of the national day of Turkmenistan, the Independence Day,” Pashinyan said in a cable.
“I am convinced that the implementation of intergovernmental agreements will contribute to further advancing the mutually beneficial agenda of the Armenia-Turkmenistan relations, development of trade-economic cooperation, as well as expansion of the traditionally close humanitarian ties. I wish good health and welfare to you, and peace and prosperity to the good people of Turkmenistan,” the Armenian PM said.
