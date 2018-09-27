Armenia's jewelry potential presented at “Junwex Moscow” international exhibition

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. With the support of Business Armenia, six Armenian companies participate in “Junwex Moscow” international jewelry expo held in Moscow on September 26-30, 2018.

“Rafol”, “Yerevan Jewelry Factory – 1 Gnomon”, “Shaber” companies, and “Arshavir Davtyan”, “Martin Misakyan”, “Artak Bojikyan” private entrepreneurs presented their production in individual pavilions, Business Armenia said in a press release.

Armenian producers present golden and silver jewels with precious, semi-precious, natural stones to the international buyers and distributors. After the previous "Junwex Moscow" international expo the Armenian companies have returned home with more than 1 billion AMD export deals.