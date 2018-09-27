ADB expresses readiness to extend and continue North-South Road Corridor project in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister for transportation, communication and information technologies Ashot Hakobyan has held a meeting with the delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), led by team leader Thomas Hertz, the ministry said.

At the meeting the Armenian minister was pleased to note that the joint efforts have given significant results, and that the Chinese SynoHydro has boosted its operations in the Tranche 3 section of the North-South Road Corridor.

Hertz was also pleased to emphasize that the problems relating to the company have mostly been resolved. He said that construction pace of the Chinese company has increased nearly five times as result of their monitoring.

The minister said that currently the construction at Tranche 2, which is carried out by a Spanish company, has been decreased in order for a proper quality supervision to be carried out. Hakobyan said that the ADB’s assistance is required for a complete study through joint efforts.

The ADB official said they are willing to support.

Hertz said that the ADB is ready to extend and continue the project. The ADB’s involvement in the Tranche 4 and Tranche 5 was discussed.

The sides also discussed the possibility of holding an international economic round table discussion-forum in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan