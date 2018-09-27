Armenian and Russian FMs discuss ‘pressing issues of bilateral and regional agenda’
11:22, 27 September, 2018
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov held a meeting on September 26 in New York City within the framework of the UN General Assembly, the Russian foreign ministry said in a press release.
Mnatsakanyan and Lavrov discussed ‘pressing issues of the bilateral and regional agenda’, the ministry said.
Particular attention was drawn on the Armenian-Russian partnership in international forums, the ministry said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
