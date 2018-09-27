Armenian and Russian FMs discuss ‘pressing issues of bilateral and regional agenda’

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov held a meeting on September 26 in New York City within the framework of the UN General Assembly, the Russian foreign ministry said in a press release.

Mnatsakanyan and Lavrov discussed ‘pressing issues of the bilateral and regional agenda’, the ministry said.

Particular attention was drawn on the Armenian-Russian partnership in international forums, the ministry said.

